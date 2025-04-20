Texas man sentenced for smuggling baby spider monkeys across US-Mexico border

Sarmad Ghaled Dafar of Houston was sentenced to four months in custody and 180 days home confinement for trafficking the protected animals.

Sarmad Ghaled Dafar of Houston was sentenced to four months in custody and 180 days home confinement for trafficking the protected animals.

Sarmad Ghaled Dafar of Houston was sentenced to four months in custody and 180 days home confinement for trafficking the protected animals.

Sarmad Ghaled Dafar of Houston was sentenced to four months in custody and 180 days home confinement for trafficking the protected animals.

SAN DIEGO -- A Texas man was sentenced in federal court Friday for smuggling six Mexican baby spider monkeys into the U.S.

Sarmad Ghaled Dafar of Houston was sentenced to four months in custody and 180 days home confinement for trafficking the protected animals.

He was also ordered to pay $23,501.70 in restitution for the cost of quarantining three of the monkeys at the San Diego Zoo. Dafar must surrender on or before May 29.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of California, Dafar coordinated the purchases and smuggling of the monkeys across the border, received them in the U.S., and arranged for their sale on three occasions in June 2022 and August 2023.

In one case, three monkeys were smuggled through the Calexico West Port of Entry by Dafar's coconspirator, authorities said.

"Additional evidence revealed that Dafar had previously arranged to have at least three other baby Mexican spider monkeys smuggled into the United States from Mexico in June 2022 and July 2023," read a press release.

It's unclear where those three monkeys are now.

"This crime ripped weeks-old baby monkeys from their mothers, disrupted fragile ecosystems, endangered a vulnerable species, and posed significant public health risks," said U.S. Attorney Adam Gordon. "This is not merely an economic crime; it is a severe and lasting injury to both wildlife and public safety. Border security is not just about interdicting drugs and preventing illegal entries. It also involves protecting the public from dangerous diseases. U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service contributes to securing our borders and keeping the public safe."

Facebook messages show Dafar "intentionally sought" baby monkeys

According to authorities, Dafar's Facebook messages revealed that he intentionally sought baby monkeys to make the smuggling process easier.

According to the government's sentencing papers, on August 6, 2023, a Facebook user sent Dafar a news article about U.S. Border Patrol agents who found several spider monkeys during a smuggling attempt in Brownsville, Texas.

Dafar allegedly responded, "I see it" and said the driver was "stupid" for bringing "too many of them."

"And all adults they make a lot noise and they active. Baby's most be sleeping and small to hide," read the message, according to investigators.

In June 2022, authorities said Dafar sent a Facebook message to a potential customer that said, "I have monkey coming in 2 week baby monkey...Is a spider monkey... [ I'll ] let you know when it is here because they gonna send it to me from California."

In his message, Dafar discussed his prices, saying, "Is a spider monkey thos [ e ] kind go [ e ] s for 15k and up but I ask 8k."

Dafar also sent a photo of the animal under a heat lamp in a cage. In August 2023, Dafar sent the same customer a photo of two monkeys in diapers.

The three monkeys that Dafar arranged to be smuggled in June 2022 and July 2023 were not quarantined, which is required by law to prevent the spread of disease.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said the animals seized and quarantined by Fish and Wildlife Service in August 2023 are now at the Brookfield Zoo in Chicago as part of the Association of Zoos & Aquariums Wildlife Confiscations Network.

Fish and Wildlife was able to place and pay for another set of monkeys' quarantine and care at the San Diego Zoo.

Baby spider monkeys continue to nurse throughout their first year and typically aren't fully weaned and independent until they turn two. Most will continue to stay close to their mothers until they're about four.