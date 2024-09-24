Teacher accused of sexually assaulting 5-year-old girl at Texas home daycare, records show

BAYTOWN, Texas -- An early childhood educator is behind bars after being accused of sexually assaulting a 5-year-old girl attending daycare in a Houston suburb.

Records show that 56-year-old Hespero Jingco was arrested at Baytown Christian Academy and charged with super aggravated sexual assault of a child on a $150,000 bond.

The Baytown Police Department said Jingco was an employee at the academy and at the daycare that his wife ran out of their home on East Chase Street.

Charging documents state that another employee contacted the victim's mother to tell her that her 5-year-old daughter had been seen in precarious situations at the home daycare with another worker, later identified as Jingco.

According to documents, the employee reported to police about multiple incidents that made her uncomfortable in the few weeks she'd been working there.

Records alleged Jingco was seen inappropriately touching the 5-year-old girl in his office.

Sreerag Sudheeran, Jingco's next-door neighbor, said in casual conversations that he never mentioned working with children.

"He was talking mainly about his business and about church, (about) how he'd been a priest for like years," Sudheeran said.

"Due to the sensitive nature of the case and out of respect for the victim and their family, no further information will be disclosed," Baytown police told Eyewitness News.

"What he did is just pure evil. We can't tolerate that as a community or as families. We got kids here, running around playing around. We can't let this happen," Sudheeran said.