Pizzeria Portofino hosting yoga with DJ afterparty event

ByRamona Meadors WLS logo
Saturday, July 19, 2025 4:42PM
Riverfront Yoga, Coffee, and DJ at Pizzeria Portofino
On Friday, July 25, Pizzeria Portofino is trading the pies for coffee and yoga.

Start your morning off right at a pizzeria along the Chicago Riverwalk.

Pizzeria Portofino is trading the pies for coffee and yoga.

Guests are asked to take their own mat and enjoy 45 minutes of vinyasa with a view.

An after party with a live D-J and freshly brewed coffee will take place after the yoga class.

Two yoga sessions will be available, at 7 a.m. and 8:15 a.m.

The yoga class, coffee and DJ after party is $55 per person. If you just want to enjoy the after party and coffee bar, it's $15 per person.

To purchase tickets, visit https://www.pizzeriaportofino.com/events/

