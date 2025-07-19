Pizzeria Portofino hosting yoga with DJ afterparty event

Start your morning off right at a pizzeria along the Chicago Riverwalk.
Pizzeria Portofino is trading the pies for coffee and yoga.
Guests are asked to take their own mat and enjoy 45 minutes of vinyasa with a view.
An after party with a live D-J and freshly brewed coffee will take place after the yoga class.
Two yoga sessions will be available, at 7 a.m. and 8:15 a.m.
The yoga class, coffee and DJ after party is $55 per person. If you just want to enjoy the after party and coffee bar, it's $15 per person.
To purchase tickets, visit https://www.pizzeriaportofino.com/events/