Chicago's Carnivale Celebrates 20 years of flavor and festivity

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One of Chicago's most vibrant restaurants is hitting a milestone. Carnivale is celebrating 20 years of bold Latin-inspired cuisine and festive flair.

Chef Carlos Garza, who's been with the restaurant for over a decade, joined ABC 7 Eyewitness Thursday to preview the September celebration.

"We're going all out," he said, think live entertainment, special menus, and surprises that capture the spirit of Carnivale.

Garza whipped up a signature Paella dish during our Friday-eve food showcase, sharing stories and his love for the restaurant's energy. "It's like walking into a celebration every day," he said.

