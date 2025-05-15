24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Chicago's Carnivale Celebrates 20 years of flavor and festivity

ByTony Smith WLS logo
Thursday, May 15, 2025 2:49PM
Chicago's Carnivale Celebrates 20 years of flavor and festivity
One of Chicago's most vibrant restaurants is hitting a milestone.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One of Chicago's most vibrant restaurants is hitting a milestone. Carnivale is celebrating 20 years of bold Latin-inspired cuisine and festive flair.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Chef Carlos Garza, who's been with the restaurant for over a decade, joined ABC 7 Eyewitness Thursday to preview the September celebration.

"We're going all out," he said, think live entertainment, special menus, and surprises that capture the spirit of Carnivale.

Garza whipped up a signature Paella dish during our Friday-eve food showcase, sharing stories and his love for the restaurant's energy. "It's like walking into a celebration every day," he said.

To follow and stay connected with Carnivale, click here.

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.

Related Topics

Watch Live
ON NOW