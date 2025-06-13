Strawberry Fest returns this weekend to Hobart, Indiana

24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Friday, June 13, 2025 10:15AM
HOBART, Ind. (WLS) -- A berry sweet Father's Day weekend awaits in Northwest Indiana!

The 2025 Strawberry Fest begins on Saturday, June 14 at Johnson's Farm Produce in Hobart, Indiana.

Other farm activities are available for the entire family, including train rides, fun tunel, sandbox, fun inflatables and a goat village!

Admissions to pick your own strawberries on a weekday is $5 per person. Festival weekends also have access to the "U-PICK" fields.

Children under two are free.

To learn more about the fest, click here.

