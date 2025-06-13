Strawberry Fest returns this weekend to Hobart, Indiana

HOBART, Ind. (WLS) -- A berry sweet Father's Day weekend awaits in Northwest Indiana!

The 2025 Strawberry Fest begins on Saturday, June 14 at Johnson's Farm Produce in Hobart, Indiana.

Other farm activities are available for the entire family, including train rides, fun tunel, sandbox, fun inflatables and a goat village!

Admissions to pick your own strawberries on a weekday is $5 per person. Festival weekends also have access to the "U-PICK" fields.

Children under two are free.

