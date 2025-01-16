24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
300K smoke alarms recalled after failing to alert consumers

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, January 16, 2025 2:40PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- More than 320,000 smoke alarms have been recalled after failing to alarm consumers, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The product is called Samurai Mini Smoke Alarms model number SM1.

The white and silver plastic smoke alarms were sold in packs of two or three, the CPSC said.

The recall was issued by Three61. The product was sold by HSN from July 2020 through November 2024.

Recalled Samurai Mini Smoke Alarm
Recalled Samurai Mini Smoke Alarm
CPSC

Three61 said they have received eight reports of the alarms failing to activate.

Consumers are asked to contact Three61 for a free replacement. To visit their website, click here.

No injuries have been reported.

