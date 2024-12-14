24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
'Thunder Domes' brings sauna rentals to Chicago lakefront at North Avenue Beach

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, December 14, 2024 1:09AM
Local company "Thunder Domes" is bringing their "Fire and Ice Sauna Experience" to the Chicago lakefront at North Avenue Beach during the winter.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There is not beach weather right now in Chicago, but nevertheless, a local company is inviting Chicagoans to get warm and cozy this winter at North Avenue Beach.

"Thunder Domes" is bringing saunas to the lakefront.

The private beach saunas are available to rent now. It's called the "Fire and Ice Sauna Experience."

ABC7 Chicago was joined Friday by Matt Obal, owner and lead designer of Thunder Domes, to talk more about the experience.

The full interview can be viewed in the video player above.

More information can be found on their website.

Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
