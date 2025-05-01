'Thunderbolts*' brings new team of misfits to the big screen; cast shares more on the red carpet

Kemberly Richardson was on the red carpet talking to the stars of the film.

Kemberly Richardson was on the red carpet talking to the stars of the film.

Kemberly Richardson was on the red carpet talking to the stars of the film.

Kemberly Richardson was on the red carpet talking to the stars of the film.

NEW YORK -- With "Thunderbolts*" hitting theaters on May 2, the stars of the new Marvel movie took to the red carpet to discuss the film and share some behind-the-scenes insight.

"The whole storyline is allowing for every single one of these people to accept that they may need help," said Florence Pugh, who leads the cast as Yelena Belova. "That's a major responsibility to play as an actor."

"Thunderbolts*" sees the return of several misfits from previous MCU projects, including Hannah John-Kamen's Ghost (last seen in "Ant-Man and the Wasp") and Wyatt Russel's John Walker (last seen in "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" on Disney+).

"An endearing group of misfits who saves the world," Russell said. "I think you just described the movie better than I did."

Joining the cast is MCU newcomer Lewis Pullman, who plays Bob. While Marvel Comics fans may have an idea of who Bob could be, the trailers for the film have kept his character fairly mysterious.

"I always feel intoxicated by the kinetic energy of New York, and also a lot of this movie takes place in New York," Pullman said. "It's like a homecoming."

"Thunderbolts*" premieres in theaters on May 2.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Marvel Studios and this ABC Station.