Thornton Township Supervisor Tiffany Henyard opposes board's appointment of interim trustee

Thornton Township Supervisor Tiffany Henyard is opposing the board's appointment of Stephanie Wiedeman as an interim trustee.

Thornton Township Supervisor Tiffany Henyard is opposing the board's appointment of Stephanie Wiedeman as an interim trustee.

Thornton Township Supervisor Tiffany Henyard is opposing the board's appointment of Stephanie Wiedeman as an interim trustee.

Thornton Township Supervisor Tiffany Henyard is opposing the board's appointment of Stephanie Wiedeman as an interim trustee.

SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. (WLS) -- Thornton Township Supervisor Tiffany Henyard is responding to the appointment of a new interim trustee.

Stephanie Wiedeman was selected to fill the vacant position during a special meeting Tuesday night.

Henyard was not in attendance at the meeting.

Henyard said Wednesday that she's "disappointed and shocked" by the action, and she claims that the clerk and attorneys didn't follow the township code for selecting a new trustee.

Trustee Chris Gonzalez said they consulted with attorneys, and Wiedeman said all the steps taken were legal.

A position that hadn't been filled since October was decided on within minutes as electors, packing a South Holland fieldhouse, made a resounding choice.

Wiedeman received the majority vote to fill a vacant Thornton Township trustee position, effective immediately. Wiedeman beat out two other nominees during Tuesday night's special meeting. She had served under Thornton Township's previous administration since 2003, but Henyard fired her when she took office three years ago.

"You don't pour your entire adult life into 17 communities for somebody else to come in, and watch it fall apart," Wiedeman said.

SEE ALSO | High-stakes Thornton Twp. meeting abruptly ends in chaos, blindsiding Henyard: 'Call the police!'

"She was already on the inside, and she's more familiar with it. I don't know why she fired her in the first place," said Thornton Township elector Randy Smith.

Getting to this point has been contentious, for months, with Trustees Chris Gonzalez and Carmen Carlisle skipping out on meetings, fearing Henyard would appoint one of her allies to fill the vacancy.

That resulted in a local government shutdown. Bus services have been paused, township buildings have been locked down and insurance policies have been left unpaid.

"We might have to wait until the next regular board meeting, but we're hoping to get all of that stuff going as soon as we could," Gonzalez said.

Wiedeman will fill the trustee position until May after the April 1 election. It is an election she says she does not plan to run in.

READ MORE | Tiffany Henyard says Thornton Twp. shutdown protocols in place: 'I am your Rosa Parks' | EXCLUSIVE