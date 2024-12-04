Tiffany Henyard denied place on ballot to stay on as Thornton Township supervisor

Tiffany Henyard, Thornton Township supervisor, received a blow to her reelection efforts on Tuesday night. She is also the mayor of Dolton, Illinois.

THORNTON TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WLS) -- The decision was made within minutes, with Thornton Township supervisor Tiffany Henyard receiving a blow to her reelection efforts on Tuesday night.

A packed gym room at the Homewood-Flossmoor Park District erupted in cheers as the Democratic Party Caucus for Thornton Township decided to deny embattled current Township Supervisor Henyard's name from being on the ballot in April.

Illinois State Sen. Napoleon Harris is now nominated as the Democratic challenger for that position.

"So, to hear the people, tonight - you heard them express how wonderful it was to finally, finally get rid of her," said Burt Odelson, Harris' attorney.

It was the first time in 30 years that township Democrats used a caucus to determine who will be on the ballot.

Those seeking the nomination for township supervisor needed all eight people for their slate, which includes the supervisor, the highway director, the clerk, the assessor, and four trustees.

Henyard did not have a certified assessor on her ticket, deeming her invalid for consideration.

Current Thornton Township Trustee Chris Gonzalez earned the Democratic nomination for a trustee spot under Harris' slate.

"We want to get the township back on track, back where we feel it should be," Gonzalez said.

Henyard was appointed Thornton Township supervisor in 2022 and serves as the mayor of Dolton.

Tuesday night's decision comes as Henyard has faced criticism over township spending while also disputing with trustees.

"What's currently going on, I'm disappointed. But what I'm looking forward in the future is hope," said Thornton Township resident Christine Boone.

Henyard can still run for Dolton mayor, but in order to run for Thornton Township supervisor in April, she will have to be a write-in candidate.