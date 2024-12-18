Supervisor Tiffany Henyard warns Thornton Township shutdown could start Wednesday

Thornton Township Supervisor Tiffany Henyard is warning of a government shutdown that could start as soon as Wednesday.

Thornton Township Supervisor Tiffany Henyard is warning of a government shutdown that could start as soon as Wednesday.

Thornton Township Supervisor Tiffany Henyard is warning of a government shutdown that could start as soon as Wednesday.

Thornton Township Supervisor Tiffany Henyard is warning of a government shutdown that could start as soon as Wednesday.

THORNTON TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WLS) -- There could be service cuts and layoffs in Thornton Township as soon as Wednesday

Supervisor Tiffany Henyard is threatening a shutdown.

The threat of a government shutdown comes as a fifth Thornton Township meeting had to be canceled because of a lack of a quorum. The result of Trustees Carmen Carlisle and Chris Gonzalez not showing up.

Their aim is to block Supervisor Tiffany Henyard from appointing someone to a vacant trustee position, who could provide tie-breaking votes.

With the board unable to conduct business, Henyard said the township can't renew its insurance and that's forcing the shutdown.

"It's sad because it really hurts me because I really care about the people," Henyard said. "So the seniors, they utilize the transportation to go to dialysis, to the doctor, to the store, things of that nature. Then you have the after school program and that's they youth. You pick people's kids up from school and we keep them until seven o'clock at night... so we got to stop that."

SEE ALSO | Supporters cry foul after Tiffany Henyard denied place on Thornton Township supervisor ballot

Henyard said a shutdown could mean potentially laying off more than a hundred township workers.

They've also had to cancel their annual holiday toy giveaway this weekend that helps hundreds of families.

But Gonzalez said Henyard, who's under FBI scrutiny for her handling of township finances, and those in Dolton, where she's mayor, could renew the insurance without convening a meeting. But it's the insurers who've chosen not to renew the township

.

All this comes as Henyard is suing Township Democrats for their caucus vote earlier this month that left her off the April ballot for supervisor.