Thornton Township's government remains shut down, without crucial insurance after chaotic meeting

Thornton Township Supervisor Tiffany Henyard and critic Trustees Chris Gonzalez and Carmen Carlisle, once again, went in on each other on Friday.

DOLTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Thornton Township still does not have crucial insurance or funds for important programs after Friday's meeting devolved into chaos.

The Thornton Township board agreed on very little as Supervisor Tiffany Henyard and critic Trustees Chris Gonzalez and Carmen Carlisle, once again, went in on each other.

"Call the roll, and let it pass or fail. Call the roll," Gonzalez said.

The special meeting called by Gonzalez and Carlisle took place at the park district building in Dolton, in part, because of the closure of the township's main building over finances.

"We want to see the resident of Thornton Township get all the service they deserve and need, but it takes compromise. But I think we are at this place because Henyard has an inability to work with the constitutes of Thornton Township," Carlisle said.

The attendance of the trustees created a quorum and comes after months of their absence.

It was supposed to allow for the board to approve important auto and liability insurance and pay past due bills, but none that happened.

"We got everybody asking for you to do your job. You guys refused. That is the truth," Henyard said.

Henyard threatened to have both Gonzalez and Carlisle ousted from the board.

Meanwhile, residents of the township are caught in the middle.

"So, it's going to be a few more months, but we're going to get our village and our township back," said Thornton Township resident Dan Lee.

There was also debate about how the township should address the board vacancy created when Trustee Jerry Jones resigned in October.

State law says if no one is appointed within 60 days, residents can elect someone.

The township has no budget for 2025 and will work off last year's budget. What's important is that the property tax levy was not passed. There will be a special meeting for that.