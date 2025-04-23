Beloved Hoffman Estates teacher in desperate need of 2nd kidney transplant: 'I want to be here'

Katie Pappas, who teaches at Timber Trails Elementary School in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, is in desperate need of a second kidney donation.

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. (WLS) -- Katie Pappas' doctors told her, not only does she need another kidney donation after having gone through transplant surgery before, but she might not have the time to wait.

Now, her community in Hoffman Estates is fighting to save her life, and hopefully, in the process, they will help save others.

"They're so empathetic. They're so compassionate," Pappas said.

The connection between Pappas and her students is a bond beyond the classroom.

"You know when a person comes into the room and just lights up the whole room? That's how she is," said former student Janice Poe.

The 40-year-old Timber Trails Elementary School health teacher spends her days bringing laughter and life to her students.

"She is, like, the best teacher; She's so kind," said current student Liana Kolovos.

"Even if she's having a bad day, she won't let that show in class," said current student Meera Sharma.

Pappas spends her nights hooked up to a dialysis machine to help save her own life after learning, for a second time, that she is in kidney failure.

"It started at the very beginning of 2024. I went for some biopsies that did not go well, and it was steady decline. I knew where it was going," Pappas said.

A doctor told Pappas, after already having undergone a kidney transplant from a deceased donor years ago, she would need another one, and fast.

"They said with everything your body has been through, you've already had a transplant, you don't have seven years to wait. And you need to find a living donor," Pappas said.

When her students and school found out, they stepped up, organizing a fundraiser and awareness campaign last December.

But their efforts did not stop there.

One of Pappas' former students took it a step further by registering to be a donor in hopes that she could be a match for her.

"She's done so much for me that this is just a small gift that I would be able to give to her, if they allow me to give it to her," Poe said.

"Hearing her say to me, 'What do you mean? Why would I question that? I am where I am because of you.' Wow," Pappas said.

"I am beyond lucky. Even though all these things happened, I have my family that has my back. I have firmer students that have my back," Pappas said.

And they want her here.

"And I want to be here. And I want to be here," Pappas said.

If you like to help Pappas or learn more about what it takes to be a registered kidney donor you can click here and enter her name when prompted.