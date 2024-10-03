Time capsule from 1941 discovered at Indiana Dunes National Park

A time capsule from 1941 was recently discovered at the Indiana Dunes National Park during a restoration project at the historic Good Fellow Lodge.

A time capsule from 1941 was recently discovered at the Indiana Dunes National Park during a restoration project at the historic Good Fellow Lodge.

A time capsule from 1941 was recently discovered at the Indiana Dunes National Park during a restoration project at the historic Good Fellow Lodge.

A time capsule from 1941 was recently discovered at the Indiana Dunes National Park during a restoration project at the historic Good Fellow Lodge.

PORTER, Ind. (WLS) -- There was recently a historic find at the Indiana Dunes National Park.

A time capsule was discovered in the foundation of the historic Good Fellow Lodge during a restoration project.

The capsule was a heavily oxidized and sealed copper box.

Inside the box was a piece of folded tar-infused construction paper with items wrapped carefully inside.

The contents included a small silk 48-star American Flag and several paper documents, including a memorandum about the time capsule some newspaper articles of the time.

SEE ALSO | Time capsule in Tribute Tower wall reveals sports memorabilia from infamous 1919 'Black Sox' scandal

The time capsule was put into place on January 18, 1941. The Lodge was originally built by U.S. Steel as a summer camp for its employees' children.