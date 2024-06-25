First time hosts Ashley McBryde and Jelly Roll host CMA Fest, so expect a wild night

The Country Music concert special airs on ABC on June 25, and next day on Hulu

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Ashley McBryde and Jelly Roll are bringing the party to "CMA Fest" as first-time hosts.

This year's County Music concert special on ABC will feature performances by the two country stars, plus Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Lainey Wilson, Shaboozey, and many more.

"Being my first time to co-host something and host anything at all. I'm learning so much about it that it makes me just want more of it," McBryde told On The Red Carpet.

"Dude, I feel like the host with the most, man," said Jelly Roll. "It has been so easy because Ashley McBryde is like the coolest human on earth. So, all I gotta do is just stand there and gas her up a little bit. She's so easy to wind up anyway, so its been so fun."

Many fans may be most excited to see these two "CMA Fest" hosts take their turn as performers on stage at Nissan Stadium.

"Right now, our favorite song to perform live is 'The Devil I Know' and when it gets that first big hit, the reaction that happens in the audience is what I live for," McBryde said.

"I hope when they see this that they understand that music truly does heal," Jelly Roll said. "And music truly does bring people together. This has nothing to do with me, right. This is just all about music and how it brings everybody together"

"CMA Fest" airs June 25 at 8p|7c on ABC and streams next day on Hulu.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this ABC station.