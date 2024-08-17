Tollway scam alert: Phishing text schemes getting drivers to pay bogus fees

Drivers, keep an eye our for new toll road scam texts tricking you into paying bogus fees.

Drivers, keep an eye our for new toll road scam texts tricking you into paying bogus fees.

Drivers, keep an eye our for new toll road scam texts tricking you into paying bogus fees.

Drivers, keep an eye our for new toll road scam texts tricking you into paying bogus fees.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Here's a Quick tip about new tollway scams.

Research from cybersecurity company Guardio found that there has been a staggering 588% increase recently, in road-toll scam texts, across the country.

Scammers are sending fake text messages claiming to be from toll services from all over the country, tricking victims into paying bogus fees or fooling people into providing personal information.

The Illinois Tollway says you should ignore these messages and if you have questions, go directly to your account online or call its customer service center.

Gaurdio also says beware of messages with a false sense of urgency saying, "pay now or else."

Steer Clear of any Requests for sensitive Information. Legitimate organizations will never ask for personal details, passwords, or financial information via email or text.

More info form Illinois Tollway:

If you receive a text and are unsure, please check your account online at www.illinoistollway.com or call our customer service center at 1-800-UC-IPASS (1-800-824-7277) from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays.