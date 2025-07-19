From 'Beauty and the Beast' to Rapunzel to "Frozen," let your imagination set sail in "Destination: Tokyo Disney Resort."

Tour Tokyo Disney Resort and DisneySea, full of immersive attractions, delicious food and adventure

Explore the Disney Resort halfway around the world in "Destination: Tokyo Disney Resort."

Explore the Disney Resort halfway around the world in "Destination: Tokyo Disney Resort."

Explore the Disney Resort halfway around the world in "Destination: Tokyo Disney Resort."

Explore the Disney Resort halfway around the world in "Destination: Tokyo Disney Resort."

"Destination: Tokyo Disney Resort" takes you to the Disney Resort halfway around the world!

Explore the park, home to classic attractions and some new favorites like "Enchanted Tale of Beauty and the Beast," part of the newest area in Tokyo Disney, which opened in September 2020.

"Guests can enjoy restaurants and stores that recreate the world of the Disney animation film 'Beauty and the Beast,'" says Daisuke Shibata, a Tokyo Disney Resort Ambassador.

Then, it's off to Tokyo DisneySea, a Disney park like no other.

It "is a world filled with adventure, romance, discovery and fun, where adventure and imagination set sail," says Nodoka Mikata, another Tokyo Disney Resort Ambassador.

In the all-new Fantasy Springs-themed port, you'll fly with Peter Pan, feel the magic of "Frozen" and fall in love with Rapunzel.

Check out some of the coolest Disney hotels and take a bite out of all the food the resort has to offer.

Watch the full episode in the player above.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station.