Tracy Butler joins Ryan on 'Windy City Weekend' to talk Olympics, 'Deadpool'

Tracy Butler joined Ryan for 'Windy City Weekend' Friday, along with comedian Jimmy Shubert.

Tracy Butler joined Ryan for 'Windy City Weekend' Friday, along with comedian Jimmy Shubert.

Tracy Butler joined Ryan for 'Windy City Weekend' Friday, along with comedian Jimmy Shubert.

Tracy Butler joined Ryan for 'Windy City Weekend' Friday, along with comedian Jimmy Shubert.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This week on "Windy City Weekend," Tracy Butler joined Ryan as a special guest co-host.

They welcomed comedian Jimmy Shubert to the Windy City for Host Chat topics.

Bears' Jonathan Owens joins wife Simone Biles in Paris:

The Bears' new safety, Jonathan Owens, is leaving training camp a little early. But it's all to support his wife, Simone Biles, as she competes at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Southwest Airlines ending its open seat policy:

For more than 50 years, Southwest Airlines was unique for having an open seat policy on all its aircraft. But, with some new policy changes, that's coming to an end.

The most useless things you still remember:

Do you ever feel like your brain's at max capacity, and you wish you could forget a few useless facts? Well, the internet came up with a list of the top useless things memorized.

You can catch more of Jimmy Shubert at Zanies in Chicago Friday and Saturday at 6 and 8:45 p.m.

Find tickets at https://chicago.zanies.com.

J. Harrison Ghee

J. Harrison Ghee joined 'Windy City Weekend' to talk about 'Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil.'

Tony and Grammy winner J. Harrison Ghee joined Ryan and Tracy to talk about their role in the new hit show at The Goodman Theatre, "Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil."

Ghee is the first non-binary performer to win a Tony award for best actor in a musical. They got their start in Tokyo, Japan, working at Tokyo Disneyland, and created their drag persona, Crystal Demure, on the side. While auditioning, Ghee went on to get casted in the musical "Kinky Boots," and has racked up an impressive resume of roles since then.

You can catch "Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil" from now until Aug. 11 at The Goodman Theatre.

Find tickets at www.goodmantheatre.org.

And be sure to follow J. Harrison Ghee and their work at www.instagram.com/jharrisonghee.

Alessi in the Kitchen

Alessi shared a grilled chicken and farro bowl recipe.

Alessi is back in the kitchen for an easy summer dish that's perfect for any occasion. Chef Chuck Gullo over at Sunset Foods in Northbrook shared the recipe for his delicious grilled chicken and farro bowl.

Ingredients:

- 8 ounces Alessi Organic Perlato Farro

- 16 ounces water

- Teaspoon Alessi Sea Salt

- 1 head cauliflower

- 4 ounces Alessi Extra Virgin Olive Oil

- 1 1/2 ounces Alessi Capers

- 2 ounces chopped garlic (about 6 cloves)

- 12 ounces grilled diced chicken breast

- 12 ounces Alessi Roasted Red Peppers

- 6 ounces Vigo Pickled Red Onions

- 3 ounces Alessi 10 year aged Balsamic Vinegar

- 3 ounces Alessi Extra Virgin Olive Oil

- 3 handfuls Arugula

- 6 ounces pitted Kalamata olives

- Alessi Grinder's Sea Salt and Pepper

Recipe:

In a large pot, bring 16 ounces of water with teaspoon sea salt to a boil. Add farro, and cook for 18 to 20 minutes. Set aside.

Prepare your cauliflower. Cut cauliflower in half and remove the core. Then separate the florets and cut any large ones in half.

Toss cauliflower with 2 ounces of Alessi extra virgin olive oil and grill over high heat for about 5 to 6 minutes.

In a bowl, toss cauliflower with two more ounces of Alessi extra virgin olive oil, 2 ounces of chopped garlic and 2 tablespoons of Alessi capers.

To plate, start with putting about 12 ounces of cooked farro in the center of each bowl (recipe makes three).

Starting at one side, add a handful of arugula, then 8 ounces of grilled cauliflower, 2 ounces of Vigo pickled red onions, 2 ounces of kalamata olives, 4 ounces of Alessi roasted red peppers, and 6 ounces of grilled diced chicken breast.

Drizzle each bowl with Alessi extra virgin olive oil and Alessi 10-year aged balsamic vinegar.

Be sure to stop by Sunset Foods, with five Chicagoland locations in Highland Park, Northbrook, Lake Forest, Libertyville and Long Grove for all your favorite Alessi products.

And you can find even more Alessi products by visiting the Alessi website. And follow their socials @AlessiFoods.

Roeper's Reviews: Spend or Save?

Here's what you should spend your money on this weekend.

'Deadpool & Wolverine' - SPEND

In the summer's most anticipated superhero flick, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman team up as "Deadpool & Wolverine" to face a common enemy.

'Dirty Pop: A Boy Band Scam' - SPEND

Netflix's new documentary, "Dirty Pop: A Boy Band Scam," follows the life and scams of music mogul Ron Pearlman, as he exploited and defrauded the top boy bands of the 90s.

'Time Bandits' - SPEND

"Time Bandits" stars an 11-year-old boy as he stumbles across a time traveling group of thieves. Together, they set out to save the boy's family and the world from evil villains.

Thank you, Dennis McGuire

'Windy City Weekend' is thanking Dennis McGuire, who is retiring.

"Windy City Weekend" wants to wish a happy retirement to their manager of engineering and studio operations, Dennis McGuire.

McGuire has been at ABC7 Chicago for 26 years, overseeing all the incredible technology that brings our newscasts and programming into people's homes.

Enjoy retirement, Dennis!