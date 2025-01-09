Tree trimmers injured when truck hits power line: Waukegan fire

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) -- Two tree trimmers were injured Thursday morning, when their truck hit a power line, Waukegan fire officials said.

Waukegan fire crews responded about 11:30 a.m.to the intersection of Pershing Road and Greenwood Avenue for two workers injured from a power line, officials said.

One male victim with electrical burns was flown to Loyola Medical Center. The second male victim was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center.

Officials did not provide any further information on their conditions.

The tree trimmers had been working in the area with other members of Public Works, when one of the trucks equipped with a crane touched a power line, fire officials said.

The power line energized the truck, injuring the workers.

ComEd also responded to ensure the power lines were safe.

One nearby business does not have power, as a result of the emergency response.