Cleanup continues after leaking propane tank explodes in box truck in Addison: VIDEO

A propane tank explosion in Addison, Illinois was caught on camera Saturday. No one was injured in the box truck explosion on Wood Dale Road.

ADDISON, Ill. (WLS) -- The repairs and cleanup are just beginning in a west suburb on Sunday after a leaking propane tank exploded in the back of a box truck.

The explosion, captured on a doorbell camera, happened around 8:45 a.m. Saturday in Addison.

Fortunately, no one was hurt. The driver of that truck was able to escape serious injury and walk away.

A home security camera captured the blast heard around the neighborhood.

Investigators say they believe a propane tank being carried in the box truck was leaking before it exploded on Wood Dale Road, just north of Lake Street.

Authorities say the vehicle belongs to truck rental company Penske, which has a strict policy in their rental agreement against transporting anything flammable, explosive, or hazardous.

A spokesperson confirmed to ABC7 that a customer was renting the truck to move household and personal items.

There was surprisedly little fire, but the force of the blast damaged several nearby homes, including Rock Foreman's house.

The truck company is cooperating fully with the investigation.

The police are calling the explosion accidentally as the cleanup continues.