Trump says he agrees to Fox News debate with Kamala Harris on Sept. 4 in Pa.

Former President Donald Trump has agreed to an offer from Fox News to hold a debate with Vice President Kamala Harris on Sept. 4, he said in a post on Truth Social late on Friday.

"I have agreed with Fox News to debate Kamala Harris on Wednesday, September 4th. The Debate was previously scheduled against Sleepy Joe Biden on ABC, but has been terminated in that Biden will no longer be a participant, and I am in litigation against ABC Network and George Slopadopoulos, thereby creating a conflict of interest," Trump said in his post.

"The Fox News Debate will be held in the Great Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, at a site in an area to be determined," he continued. "The Moderators of the Debate will be Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum, and the Rules will be similar to the Rules of my Debate with Sleepy Joe, who has been treated horribly by his Party - BUT WITH A FULL ARENA AUDIENCE!...."

Trump had been willing to go toe-to-toe with President Joe Biden and a debate had originally been scheduled for Sept. 10 on ABC News. However, after Biden dropped out of the race last month and Harris has become the presumptive Democratic nominee, Trump had been noncommittal about whether or not he would engage in a debate with Harris.

"I want to do a debate. But I also can say this. Everybody knows who I am. And now people know who she is," Trump said in an interview on Fox News last Monday.

Trump has skipped debates before and didn't partake in any of of the 2024 Republican presidential primary debates.

Meanwhile, Trump and Harris have kicked off an ad war targeting each other in key battleground states, with Harris launching a $50 million three-week ad blitz ahead of the Democratic National Convention while Trump has reserved $12 million worth of airtime across Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, Arizona, Nevada and Wisconsin, according to AdImpact.

No immediate details about the potential debate have been released.