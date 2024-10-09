Ohio man charged after gun found in room at Trump International Hotel & Tower, officials say

One person is in custody after a gun was found inside a room at Trump International Hotel & Tower on Tuesday night, police said.

One person is in custody after a gun was found inside a room at Trump International Hotel & Tower on Tuesday night, police said.

One person is in custody after a gun was found inside a room at Trump International Hotel & Tower on Tuesday night, police said.

One person is in custody after a gun was found inside a room at Trump International Hotel & Tower on Tuesday night, police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 21-year-old man from Ohio is facing felony charges after a gun was found inside a room at Trump International Hotel & Tower on Tuesday night.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

Just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Chicago police confirmed they responded to the hotel at 401 North Wabash Avenue in River North.

CPD said a SWAT team responded after a firearm was found inside a room at the hotel. Responding officers took one person into custody without incident and recovered the gun.

The person has now been identified as 21-year-old Brandon Peck of Oakwood, Ohio, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Peck is facing two felonies charges for unlawful use of a weapon and an additional misdemeanor charge, the Cook County Assistant State's Attorney told ABC7.

Additional details about the criminal charges approved by authorities were not immediately available.

Chicago police said the investigation is ongoing and did not immediately provide further information.

Former President Donald Trump was not in Chicago on Tuesday night, but he is expected to visit the city for an event next week.

