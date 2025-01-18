Tween Esteem Project accepting applications

A local nonprofit is empowering young people to love what they see in the mirror.

A local nonprofit is empowering young people to love what they see in the mirror.

A local nonprofit is empowering young people to love what they see in the mirror.

A local nonprofit is empowering young people to love what they see in the mirror.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A local nonprofit is empowering young people to love what they see in the mirror.

Tween Esteem Project offers free confidence-building workshops for children ages 11 to 13.

At the end of the program, all tweens receive a free luxury photo shoot.

Both girls and boys in fifth to eighth grades are encouraged to apply.

The deadline to submit an application is Monday.

Jo McCawley is a board member for the Tween Esteem Project, and her child was part of the program. Jo joined ABC7 on Saturday to give more details.

You can find out more about the Tween Esteem Project by clicking here.