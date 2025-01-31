70-year-old man found dead after falling through ice on ATV in Wisconsin, police say

A 70-year-old man went missing Thursday after falling through ice into water while on an ATV in Twin Lakes, Wisconsin, officials said.

TWIN LAKES, Ill. (WLS) -- A man has been found dead after falling through ice into water Thursday while on an ATV in Wisconsin, officials said.

Emergency crews later recovered the body of the 70-year-old man after the ATV dropped through thin ice Thursday on Lake Elizabeth in Wisconsin.

The warming temperatures Thursday led to dangerous conditions on area lakes.

By Thursday evening, the search had become a recovery operation, police said.

"Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the missing man during this incredibly difficult time, and we continue to keep them in our thoughts and prayers," police wrote in a statement.

The man has not been identified.

Authorities said two other people who were also on the ATV made it out of the water safely and were not hurt.