UChicago Med confirms data breach of patient information

UChicago said it was notified last month of a cyber security incident.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thousands of patients within the University of Chicago Medical Group may have had their personal information exposed.

UChicago said it was notified last month of a cyber security incident that happened from July 5 to July 11 last year.

UChicago said that someone without authorization accessed information from Nationwide Recovery Services, Inc., a now former third-party vendor.

The vendor told UChicago it's not aware of any misuse of the personal information.

About 38,000 patients were exposed.

UChicago said it would provide a written letter to the latest mailing address to those who were affected.

The information exposed includes: first and last name, address, date of birth, Social Security number, financial account information, and/or medical-related information.

