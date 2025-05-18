UChicago Medicine helps parents identify the symptoms of pediatric stroke

CHICAGO (WLS) -- May is National Stroke Awareness Month, raising awareness about stroke symptoms, risk factors and prevention.

While the risk of stroke increases with age, children can also have them.

The effects can be catastrophic if a child is misdiagnosed or doesn't get the proper treatment.

Parents - and even some medical professionals - sometimes misdiagnose a stroke as a seizure or migraine, which delays life-saving care; and not all hospitals are equipped to treat stroke in children.

The University of Chicago Medicine is helping parents identify the symptoms so they quickly can seek help.

Doctors Henry David and Casey Stulce visited ABC7 from Comer Children's Hospital to talk about the warning signs and what to do if your child has a stroke.