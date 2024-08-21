Uncommitted delegates speak in front of Chicago DNC, demanding halt to aid to Israel

Uncommitted delegates and politicians who are pro-Palestinian are trying to elevate demands, including a halt to U.S. military aid to Israel.

Uncommitted delegates and politicians who are pro-Palestinian are trying to elevate demands, including a halt to U.S. military aid to Israel.

Uncommitted delegates and politicians who are pro-Palestinian are trying to elevate demands, including a halt to U.S. military aid to Israel.

Uncommitted delegates and politicians who are pro-Palestinian are trying to elevate demands, including a halt to U.S. military aid to Israel.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Democrats rejoicing in the unity displayed over the first two nights of the Democratic National Convention are still reckoning with one issue that has divided the party: U.S. foreign policy in Israel's war with Hamas.

"We need meaningful policy change, we need an immediate and permanent ceasefire and an arms embargo," said Uncommitted delegate from Rhode Island June Rose.

LIVE UPDATES: Latest on protests, street closures and inside the Chicago DNC

"We're asking for the party leadership, we're asking for Kamala Harris, we're asking for Tim Walz, to get up to speed, to join us in this call, to join us in saving lives," said Uncommitted delegate from Minnesota Jeremiah Ellison.

Uncommitted pro-Palestinian delegates and politicians spoke in front of the convention site Wednesday to elevate their demands, including a halt to U.S. military aid and funding to Israel. The group claims they have the party's majority support.

"What we're doing is popular, it's necessary and it's party leadership," said Abas Alawieh, uncommitted delegate from Michigan.

Uncommitted delegates are also pushing to have a Palestinian American address the convention. Speakers said they put in several requests with both the Harris-Walz campaign and the Democratic National Committee.

"The Democratic Party platform says that Israeli and Palestinian lives are valued equally by this party if that is true then there should be no problem featuring a Palestinian-American speaker from the main stage," said Alawieh.

"What kind of message do we send to Palestinian Americans and to everybody who wants to see the suffering in Gaza stop if we don't not even have room to feature one Palestinian American?" said Rep. Abdelnasser Rashid (D-IL 21).

Uncommitted delegates said they are garnering support from Harris delegates, hoping the end of the convention can be an even more unified beginning for the Democratic party.

"Our goal here, our hope here is to be able to walk out of this convention excited to door knock, phone bank and defeat Donald Trump in November," Ellison said. "But we cannot do that at the expense of lives in Gaza."

