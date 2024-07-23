WATCH LIVE

Man found shot to death in unincorp. Lombard driveway; murder investigation underway

Alaa Ghnimat, 38, was husband and father of 3, family said

Tuesday, July 23, 2024 10:28PM
Man found shot to death in unincorp. Lombard driveway: sheriff
Alaa Ghnimat was killed in an unicorp. Lombard shooting near 16th Street and Meyers Road, family and the DuPage County Sheriff's Office said.

DuPAGE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A husband and father of three was found shot and killed in the driveway of a west suburban home Monday night, family and police said Tuesday.

Alaa Ghnimat, 38, of unincorporated Lombard was found dead about 9:30 p.m. in the area of 16th Street and Meyers Road.

DuPage County sheriff's deputies found him unresponsive, with a gunshot wound, in a vehicle in the driveway of his home, after responding to reports of a shooting in the area.

The coroner also responded, and the vehicle was towed for further investigation.

Family said Ghnimat was a mechanic, and had lived at the home for two years.

He moved to the Chicago area from Palestine 18 years ago.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information on the murder investigation is asked to call the DuPage County Sheriff's Office at 630-407-2343.

