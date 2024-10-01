Unique program from IC Stars, sponsored by Pfizer, helps moms start careers in tech

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Tech company I.C. Stars and non-profit New Moms have partnered for a unique program to give mothers a chance to create a career in information technology.

The I.C. Stars Hackathon is part of their Tech Pathways program, and gave 12 moms the chance to learn about career advancement in technology. It's sponsored by Pfizer, who is looking to help improve Black maternal mental health.

"It's like an advocate for us in a way," said Katlyn Vargas, one of the 12 participating moms. "Wearable technology, they're look at apps. They're looking at different platforms. They're look at all of the fail points in the system."

Normally the I.C. Stars program involves 60-hour weeks over four months. But CEO Karin Norington-Reaves said they partnered with New Moms to create a unique program for women whose time is more in-demand.

"We knew they couldn't deal with the intensity of the traditional program, given the needs of supporting their children. So, we modified the program," she said.

"You don't need to necessarily have a background in it or have corporate experience," said Ehi Aimiuwu, an I.C. Stars program graduate.

Aimiuwu, who is also a mom of five, said all you need is the willingness to work hard. She said the condensed version of the program is more manageable for those with kids.

"We literally tie each practice to something we do in our day-to-day," she said. "So it's easy for them to pick up on it."

Each group gets to present their ideas to a panel and even have the opportunity for Pfizer to take it on. Aimiuwu said it's places like this where moms can learn to dream without limits.

"They really changed my perspective on what I can do with my life and my career, and they helped me make that decision that I need to not only do this for me, but I need to do this for my family," she said.

The winning team was TDAV Consultants.

They focused on long-term postpartum mental health and well-being support via a social platform called "MomsMind." MomsMind would be a community of postpartum persons seeking social community-based support while navigating their mental health.