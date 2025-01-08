24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
United, American airlines planes collide on taxiway at O'Hare airport: FAA

No injuries reported, aviation officials say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, January 8, 2025 6:21PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two commercial planes collided at O'Hare airport Wednesday morning, the airlines and Federal Aviation Administration said.

Aviation officials said an American Airlines flight to Los Angeles hit the tail of United Airlines flight 219 to Honolulu, while the planes were taxiing on different taxiways about 10 a.m.

No injuries were reported, and the United plane is undergoing a thorough inspection.

A different aircraft will take the passengers to Hawaii.

There was minimal impact to airfield operations, officials said.

The FAA will investigate the cause of the collision.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.

