Three World War II veterans fly from O'Hare to France to celebrate 80th anniversary of D-Day

A United flight is taking three World War II veterans from Chicago O'Hare Airport to France for the 80th D-Day and Normandy invasion anniversary.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three veterans of World War II are on their way to France on Monday night to celebrate the 80th anniversary of D-Day and the invasion of Normandy.

They received a special honor at O'Hare before they left on Monday afternoon.

The veterans got a special send off as they passed through the tunnel at O'Hare. It was a very different send off from 80 years ago, when they all headed into battle in different places.

Army Corporal John Hodges, 100, was deployed in the South Pacific and fought in the Philippines in the Army's Luzon campaign.

Army Private First Class Sydney Levit, 99, was a paratrooper in the 17th Airborne Division and fought in the Battle of the Bulge.

Navy Pharmacist's mate second class Tony Malin, 101, served onboard a Landing Ship Tank and took part in the invasion of Normandy.

"It's hard to describe. All these people, to think they'd recognize veterans, what our country means. I love my country," Malin said.

Monday was a day of many emotions and reflections.

"After 80 years, I will be back not only to visit, but to be alive. And it's just beyond comprehension. I love it," Levit said.

"Overwhelming, I have to tell you. I had no idea that anything like this could be prepared," Hodges said.

Major D-Day celebrations are held every five years. This could be the last time any World War II veterans might be there in-person, so organizers are going all-out.

Malin went for the 70th D-Day anniversary. His daughter, Nancy Ashman, is traveling with him this time.

"He just wanted to go again. Probably his last time, because he's so old, you know?" Ashman said.

All members of the United flight and ground crew are also veterans.

"My only wish is that people in this country would appreciate this country. That's my wish," Levit said.

The vets applauded one more time as they boarded the plane. Next stop, Paris.

These heroes will have two full days of activities to commemorate D-Day. They will be honored along with their fellow veterans, who were all part of Greatest Generation.