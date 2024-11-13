UI Health nurses go on 2nd strike of year, demand new contract

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Nurses at UI Health wrapped up day one of their strike Wednesday afternoon.

It was a day filled with chanting and marching as they try to send a message to administration.

This is the second strike the union has gone on this year. Leaders among the group met at least twice with the hospital on Wednesday.

They said they've been fighting for a new contract for months, and while there has been some progress made, they believe the proposed 2% wage increase is just not enough for the nurses.

The Illinois Nurses Association could be seen in action Wednesday on the Near West Side as dozens of workers with signs asked for a new contract.

Prior to the first INA strike in August, UI Health secured a temporary restraining order to prevent certain registered nurses in critical care units from striking in order to keep the hospital running.

Those people are still working while more than 1,700 of their colleagues are on strike.

There have been nearly 50 negotiation meetings between both sides over the last six months. ABC7 was told the latest one started at 3 p.m. Wednesday, and the workers said they'll wait it out at as long as it takes to meet their demands.

