Residents cleared to leave homes; Sauk Village police will continue search for wanted armed offenders

University Park police say barricade situation unfounded after search for armed offenders

UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- There was a police update Saturday after the mayor of a south suburban town said there was a barricade situation on Friday.

University Park police said the Sauk Village Police Department will continue to investigate after officers did not find any wanted armed offenders Friday inside of a building in University Park.

University Park Mayor Joseph E. Roudez, III had initially encouraged residents to stay inside their homes Friday as police monitored a situation in the 700 block of Red Oak.

University Park police said Saturday there was no danger to the public and the scene had been cleared. There did not appear to be any barricade situation.

A search for offenders armed with firearms that originated outside of University Park continues, police said.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the Sauk Village Police Department at (708) 758-1331.

No further information was immediately available.

