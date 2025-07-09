Upcoming fundraiser helps MARK-9 support retired K-9 heroes

They've tracked down suspects, rescued the missing and protected law enforcement officers on the front lines. But when the job is done, who cares for the K-9 heroes?

That's where MARK-9, a Chicago-area nonprofit, steps in.

Founded by veterinarian Dr. Alexis Newman, MARK-9 provides financial assistance for the medical care of retired working dogs, many of whom suffer from chronic injuries or health conditions after years of service.

"We see everything from arthritis to cancer. These dogs give everything they have, and when they retire, they deserve to be cared for like the heroes they are," said Newman, who also serves as the group's president.

Joining Dr. Newman during a live segment Wednesday on ABC 7 Chicago was Officer Michael Juraszek of the Cook County Sheriff's Police and his retired K-9 partner, M.C. The two spent years working together before M.C. retired.

"MARK-9 has been a huge help," Juraszek said. "They've covered vet bills that can add up quickly. It's made a huge difference for both of us."

While some departments offer support for active K-9s, Newman explained that funding often dries up after retirement, leaving handlers to foot the bill for expensive veterinary care. That gap in support inspired her to launch the nonprofit.

MARK-9 relies on donations and community events to fund its mission. The organization is planning several fundraisers in the coming months and encourages the public to get involved.

To learn more or donate, visit www.mark-9.org.