Upper Deck Golf returning to Wrigley Field

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, March 4, 2025 11:09AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Upper Deck Golf is returning to Wrigley Field for a third year in a row.

The two-day event allows fans the opportunity to play golf at nine different locations at the ballpark on April 11-12.

"We are excited to host Upper Deck Golf at Wrigley Field during golf's biggest weekend," said Andy Blackburn of Wrigley Field Events. "We look forward to celebrating with some unique Cubs Golf apparel, fun activations and viewing opportunities."

Tee times are available from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and will open to the general public at 11 a.m. on March 26.

For more information, visit www.upperdeckgolfing.com/wrigleyfield.

