Chicago nonprofit holding fundraiser next month to support women experiencing homelessness

Sarah's Circle is having a fundraiser next month.

Sarah's Circle is having a fundraiser next month.

Sarah's Circle is having a fundraiser next month.

Sarah's Circle is having a fundraiser next month.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sarah's Circle has been helping women experiencing homelessness for more than 40 years.

The nonprofit organization based in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood is having its biggest fundraiser of the year next Sunday, March 9. It's the 33rd annual Winter Walk.

The event will be from 1 to 3 p.m. at Uplift Community High School, located at 900 W. Wilson Ave. in Chicago.

SEE ALSO: Heartland health clinics to stay open in Uptown, Englewood thanks to donation

Director of External Resources Kathleen Molnar joined ABC7 Chicago Friday to talk more about it.

She discussed the organization and the work she does. She also talked about the importance of supporting women who might not otherwise have a safe place to stay.

Visit www.sarahs-circle.org for more information.