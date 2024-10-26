Urban Growers Collective celebrate Harvest Fest with fall festivities

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Urban Growers Collective's annual Harvest Fest kicks off October 26, offering something for everyone.

Harvest Fest celebrates ancestral wisdom, creative expression, and connection to the land and community. Guests will spend the day enjoying pumpkin decorating, arts & crafts, apple tastings, haunted tours, cooking demonstrations, bouquet making, games, and so much more.

Urban Growers Collective (UGC) is a Black- and woman-led nonprofit dedicated to cultivating nourishing environments that support health, economic development, healing and creativity through urban agriculture. They operate eight farms, which collectively produce over 18,000 pounds of fresh produce annually, enabling food access for thousands of food-insecure Chicagoans, and provides educational and life-enriching opportunities to hundreds of individuals each year, through public workshops, workforce development, and land stewardship.

Harvest Fest runs from 10 am to 4 pm at UGC's South Chicago Farm, located at 9000 S Mackinaw, Chicago, IL 60617. If you are interested in volunteering, click here. You can also donate directly here.