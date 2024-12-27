US Coast Guard rescues man and dog from sailboat run aground: VIDEO

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a man and a dog from a sailboat that ran aground during dangerous weather on Christmas Day.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office in Washington State received a call at about 7 a.m. Wednesday about a man in distress between the port of Port Townsend and the PT Paper Mill from a passerby, who said the man was struggling to navigate his sailboat in the strong winds. He asked the passerby to call for help.

The sailboat ran ground near the Larry Scott Trail, leaving the sailor and his canine companion stranded on the boat with waves crashing around them.

A U.S. Coast Guard rescue swimmer from the Air Station Port Angeles was able to help both the man and his dog to safety, and they did not suffer any injuries.

