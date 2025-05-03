Useful Mother's Day gifts for the busy matriarch in your life

Mother's Day is almost here, which means it's time to get mom something special!

Mother's Day is almost here, which means it's time to get mom something special!

Mother's Day is almost here, which means it's time to get mom something special!

Mother's Day is almost here, which means it's time to get mom something special!

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mother's Day is almost here, which means it's time to get mom something special!

While flowers and chocolate are a classic gift, every mom could use something that makes life a little easier. Nekia Nichelle, lifestyle expert and editor-in-chief of Just N Life, visited ABC7 to share some functional presents for the matriarchs in your family. You can purchase all of these items on justnlife.com.

Asus Zenbook S 14:

Give mom a gift that matches her hustle! Whether she's running a business, managing a remote team, or just staying effortlessly connected, the Zenbook S 14 blends style, brains, and beauty - just like her.

It's not just a laptop - it's an everyday luxury she'll actually use. Embrace portability and a full day of uninterrupted work and entertainment, thanks to an all-day battery that comes equipped with Fast-Charge technology that gets you to 60% in just 49 minutes, all through its versatile Thunderbolt 4 port.

Baby Yams:

New moms this is for you! Baby Yams revives the art of quilting, blending craftsmanship with storytelling to create heirloom-quality baby blankets.

Each piece crafted by famous actress, Tatyana Ali. Baby Yams isn't just about beautiful blankets-it's about impact. A portion of every sale supports comprehensive maternal and reproductive health care.

By investing in Baby Yams, parents are also investing in the well-being of mothers and babies in need. The fabrics used in Baby Yams quilts are sourced from Accra, Ghana, celebrating rich African heritage and craftsmanship. Designed for comfort and durability, these handcrafted quilts offer warmth, security, and a meaningful connection to culture and tradition.

Little Big Playroom:

This is a great way for mom to keep the kiddos distracted and break away for me-time. These play bundles feature an elegant design that fits any space. With luxuriously soft and non-toxic materials, each piece encourages movement and play.