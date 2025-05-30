24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Vacationing in Nebraska offers off-the-grid experience for summer travel plans

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, May 30, 2025 12:21AM
Vacationing in Nebraska offers off-the-grid experience
Vacationing in Nebraska can offer an off-the-grid experience for this year's summer travel plans, Gabe Saglie from Travel Zoo explained to ABC7.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- If you're still looking to book a summer vacation, a trip to Nebraska might be something to consider, especially if you want to go off the grid for a bit.

Gabe Saglie from Travel Zoo joined ABC7 Thursday to talk more about the travel destination.

Saglie spoke about an off-the-grid trend and how Nebraska is already benefiting.

The full interview can be viewed in the video player above.

Nebraska is well-known for having plenty of open space.

One location, Arbor Day Farm, is a huge draw for family travel.

Also, there plenty of events and festivals happening in Nebraska's largest city.

More details about vacationing in Nebraska and other destinations can be found on Travel Zoo's website.

