Val and Ryan new mystery novel, this weekend's Bears game and new movies

Chicago restaurateur Grant DePorter stopped by with some of Ryan's favorite menu items from Harry Caray's Restaurant!

Chicago restaurateur Grant DePorter stopped by with some of Ryan's favorite menu items from Harry Caray's Restaurant!

Chicago restaurateur Grant DePorter stopped by with some of Ryan's favorite menu items from Harry Caray's Restaurant!

Chicago restaurateur Grant DePorter stopped by with some of Ryan's favorite menu items from Harry Caray's Restaurant!

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Friday on Windy City Weekend, we celebrated Ryan's birthday with surprises throughout the show!

Chicago restaurateur Grant DePorter stopped by with some of Ryan's favorite menu items from Harry Caray's Restaurant! They take a stroll down memory lane and look back at the many, many pictures of Ryan at the establishment. Plus, we revisit one of Ryan's Halloween costumes from 2016 - Harry Caray!

For more on Harry Caray's, visit: https://www.harrycarays.com/

Dr. Ian Smith

Doctor, TV host and New York Times best-selling author Dr. Ian Smith stopped by to chat about his latest mystery novel.

Doctor, TV host and New York Times best-selling author Dr. Ian Smith stopped by to chat about his latest mystery novel, "Eagle Rock." Set in Chicago, this is the fourth installment of Dr. Ian's Ashe Cayne Mystery series.

For more on Dr. Ian Smith, visit: https://doctoriansmith.com/

For more on "Eagle Rock," visit: https://www.amazon.com/Eagle-Rock-Cayne-Novel-Mystery/dp/0063253755

Bear-ly Accurate predictions

Who will win this weekend's Bears vs. Jaguars game?

It's a Bear-ly Accurate takeover! Instead of Ryan predicting the winner of this week's Bears vs. Jaguars game, Val makes some predictions of her own for Ryan's year ahead.

Spend or save?

Film critic Richard Roeper reviews new movies hitting theaters and streaming platforms this week.

Film critic Richard Roeper reviews new movies hitting theaters and streaming platforms this week. Plus, we surprise Ryan with some gifts centered around his all-time favorite movie, "Back to the Future!"

"The Apprentice" - SPEND

Sebastian Stan plays the younger Donald Trump as he learns the ropes of business from the notorious lawyer Roy Cohn in the 1970s and 1980s.

"Disclaimer" - SPEND

An Apple TV+ limited series starring Cate Blanchett as a famous documentary filmmaker who is the subject of a scandalous novel bringing up some long-buried secrets from her past.

"Daytime Revolution" - SPEND

A documentary about the week in 1972 when daytime talk show host Mike Douglas turned over his show to John Lennon and Yoko, who wanted to bring their message to middle America.

The audience wishes Ryan a happy birthday as he smashes a baseball cake from Harry Caray's Restaurant!