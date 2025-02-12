Val Warner, Karen Jordan go on 'Neighborhood Walk' through Evanston

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- In her first "Neighborhood Walk" of the new year, Val Warner continued her "ABC7 Chicago takeover" of the segment, as she was joined by veteran WLS-TV anchor/reporter Karen Jordan.

Jordan, who has been with ABC7 for the past 22 years, gave Warner a tour of Evanston, where she has lived for much of her life.

Evanston is one of the Chicago area's most notable suburbs. It is home to one of the world's great research institutions, Northwestern University. That university was founded in 1851, 12 years before the city was incorporated.

It now has a population of over 78,000 people, and it's noted for its ethnically diverse population.

Jordan, the daughter of legendary WGN-TV anchor Bob Jordan, has lived off-and-on in Evanston since she was a child. Now, she raises her two children in the North Shore suburb with her husband, NBC 5 Chicago reporter Christian Farr.

Jordan showed off her city to Warner, starting at the First United Methodist Church, founded in 1854 by the same group of Methodists who also founded the town of Evanston and Northwestern University. In addition to its history, it holds a special place in Jordan's heart: It's where she was married in 2001.

The pair then visited the home of noted women's suffragist and temperance reformer Francis Willard. Her house at 1730 Chicago Ave. was the longtime headquarters of the Woman's Christian Temperance Union. Built in 1865, it is now a National Historic Landmark.

Warner and Jordan then visited the campus of Northwestern University. In addition to its reputation as a great research institution, it is also home to the Medill School of Journalism, where Jordan got her master's degree.

The two then walked to Chute Middle School, another alma mater of Jordan's. There, she had a reunion with her treasured assistant principal, Oliver Ruff.

After Chute Middle School, the duo visited one of Jordan's favorite gift shops, niceLena & Friends at 1235 Chicago Ave.

They ended their Evanston tour at Gigio's Pizzeria. This Evanston staple is the oldest pizzeria in the suburb: It opened its doors back in 1968.

Watch the video above to see the Evanston edition of "Neighborhood Walk."