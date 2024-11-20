'Our Chicago: Neighborhood Walk': Val Warner, Greg Dutra explore Naperville

Val Warner visits ABC 7 Meteorologist Greg Dutra to take a tour of his adopted hometown, Naperville.

Val Warner visits ABC 7 Meteorologist Greg Dutra to take a tour of his adopted hometown, Naperville.

Val Warner visits ABC 7 Meteorologist Greg Dutra to take a tour of his adopted hometown, Naperville.

Val Warner visits ABC 7 Meteorologist Greg Dutra to take a tour of his adopted hometown, Naperville.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This November, Val Warner has been dedicating her "Our Chicago: Neighborhood Walk" series to her ABC 7 Chicago colleagues.

Val calls it "The ABC 7 Takeover" of "Neighborhood Walk."

In this segment, she visits ABC 7 meteorologist Greg Dutra to take a tour of his adopted hometown, Naperville.

This massive, prosperous western suburb, 28 miles southwest of Chicago, has been growing steadily since the 1960s. In the 2020 census, Naperville's population was just under 150,000 people, making it the state's fourth largest city.

Greg, who moved to Chicago from Denver, says he moved his family to Naperville partly because it reminded him of the New England area, where he grew up.

"(My family) was big into outdoors and we were looking for a town that had good schools and had a lot to do outside," Dutra said. "We decided on Naperville."

Greg took Val to some of his favorite spots in Naperville, starting with the famous Naperville Riverwalk. This nearly two-mile path along the west branch of the DuPage River features brick paths, fountains, bridges and artwork which can be enjoyed year-round.

SEE ALSO: Our Chicago: Walk with Val through Chicago's Bucktown neighborhood

Val and Greg walked through one of the path's scenic covered bridges. "I from New England, so I'm into these covered bridges," Dutra said.

The two then traveled to the Water Street shopping and entertainment district, adjacent to the Riverwalk and near downtown. There, the two had warm drinks at Sparrow Coffee (120 Water St), one of Greg's favorite spots.

"It's a super-walkable area," Greg said of Water Street.

After Water Street, the two traveled to Rotary Hill at the Millennium Carillon (440 Aurora Ave.). This outdoor spot is a popular one for Naperville residents. The hill becomes a sledding spot during the winter. And Centennial Beach is behind Rotary Hill.

"It's an old stone quarry they filled in and it really looks like a lake, but it's actually a pool," Greg said of Centennial Beach.

They then visited the Millennium Carillon at Moser Tower, which is 160 feet, one of the tallest structures in Naperville. There's a carillon of 72 bells in the structure, which opened in 2000. And although the tower has had various structural issues since its opening, it is still the center for various celebrations in the western suburb.

After the Millennium Carillon, Greg and Val had lunch at Meson Sabika (1025 Aurora Ave.), a tapas restaurant located in a 19th century mansion in the suburb. "It's a super-unique menu," Greg told Val.

They ended their Naperville tour downtown at the city's oldest tavern, The Lantern (8 W. Chicago Ave.)

"No night is complete in Naperville unless you're stopping off at The Lantern," Dutra said. "Remember it or not, this is where the night ends."

You can see the entire "Our Chicago: Neighborhood Walk" with Val and Greg in Naperville in the above video player.