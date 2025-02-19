24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Woman charged for stabbing mother in the head, Vernon Hills police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, February 19, 2025 5:30PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

VERNON HILLS, Ill. (WLS) -- A woman is facing charged for reportedly stabbing her mother in the north suburbs, police said.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The first call to 911 happened on Thursday, Feb. 13 at about 7 a.m.

Officers responded to a home in the 900-block of Jackson Court to a domestic-related stabbing.

A 46-year-old woman was found with a single stab wound to the head. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment as was later released.

Sashary Almanza, 20, was arrested about half-a-mile away from the house that same day, police said.

A kitchen knife, which is believed to be the weapon she used, was recovered at the scene, police said.

Although a motive has yet to be released, Vernon Hills PD said the incident began in the house's kitchen.

Almanza is facing felony charges one count of aggravated domestic battery, and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. She was being held at the Lake County jail.

Sashary Almanza, 20, of Vernon Hills is charged for stabbing her mother in February 2025.
Sashary Almanza, 20, of Vernon Hills is charged for stabbing her mother in February 2025.
Vernon Hills Police Deparment
Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW