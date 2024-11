Person shot in parking lot of shopping center in Vernon Hills, police say

VERNON HILLS, Ill. (WLS) -- A person was shot Thursday evening in the parking lot of a north suburban shopping center.

The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. at Hawthorn Hills Square in Vernon Hills, police said.

Police say the victim is being treated at the hospital. Their age was not yet known.

The exact circumstances surrounding the shooting were also not known. The offender remains at large, police said.

Vernon Hill police continue to investigate. No one is in custody.