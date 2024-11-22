1 charged after shooting in Hawthorn Hills Square Shopping Center parking lot: Vernon Hills police

VERNON HILLS, Ill. (WLS) -- A suspect has been charged after a man was critically wounded in a shooting in a Vernon Hills shopping center Thursday night, police said.
Police responded to the shooting at about 6:48 p.m. on the Hawthorn Hills Square Shopping Center in the 7000-block of North Milwaukee Avenue.
The victim was transported to a hospital in critical condition, police said.
At about 1 a.m., the Northern Illinois Police Alarm System's Emergency Services Team arrested Jhonattan Garcia-Nava, 36, of North Chicago, at a home in Waukegan, police said.
Garcia-Nava has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, police said.
The shooting remains under investigation.