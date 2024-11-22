1 charged after shooting in Hawthorn Hills Square Shopping Center parking lot: Vernon Hills police

A person was shot Thursday in the parking lot of Hawthorn Hills Square shopping center in Vernon Hills, police said.

VERNON HILLS, Ill. (WLS) -- A suspect has been charged after a man was critically wounded in a shooting in a Vernon Hills shopping center Thursday night, police said.

Police responded to the shooting at about 6:48 p.m. on the Hawthorn Hills Square Shopping Center in the 7000-block of North Milwaukee Avenue.

The victim was transported to a hospital in critical condition, police said.

At about 1 a.m., the Northern Illinois Police Alarm System's Emergency Services Team arrested Jhonattan Garcia-Nava, 36, of North Chicago, at a home in Waukegan, police said.

Garcia-Nava has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, police said.

The shooting remains under investigation.

