Vernon Hills woman struck, killed by car while trying cross 4-lane roadway, police say

VERNON HILLS, Ill. (WLS) -- A Vernon Hills woman, 30, was struck and killed by a car while trying to cross a street in the north suburb, police said.

The Vernon Hills Police Department said they were called to the 900 blk. of South Milwaukee at about 10:43 p.m.

She was struck in the northbound lanes of the roadway, police said.

First responders attempted lifesaving measures on the victim but she died at the scene, police said.

The driver of vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police said. Impairment is not suspected at this time, police said.

Police said the that section of Milwaukee is a four-lane, lighted roadway with no designated pedestrian crossings.

The Major Crash Assistance Team of Lake County is assisting the Vernon Hill Police Department in the investigation.