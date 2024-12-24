Santa's reindeer cleared to fly for Christmas Eve

PHILADELPHIA -- It may be a slick start on the roads, but Santa and his team of reindeer are cleared for takeoff over Pennsylvania and the rest of the U.S. on Christmas Eve!

State leaders paid a visit to the team at Hershey Park on Monday.

Veterinarians declared all nine reindeer healthy to fly from rooftop to rooftop, as they deliver presents.

They also commended Santa's herd manager at the north pole for taking excellent care of the animals.

