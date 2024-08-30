Victory Cruise Lines returns to Navy Pier with trips across the Great Lakes

Victory Cruise Lines has returned to Chicago's Navy Pier on Lake Michigan with boat trips across the Great Lakes.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- You don't need to leave Chicago to hop on a cruise.

Great Lakes cruises are making a comeback at Navy Pier.

You can once again see all five of the great lakes on Victory Cruise Lines. Their cruise ships have not been at Navy Pier for a year.

The founder and chairman, John Waggoner, joined ABC7 on Thursday to talk more about the experience.

The full interview can be viewed in the video player above.

Reservations for Victory Cruise Lines are open now. More information about dates and prices can be found on their website.