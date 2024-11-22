Video released of 2022 CPD shooting that paralyzed man; same officer fatally shot another in 2023

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Video was released Thursday of a Chicago police shooting that left a man paralyzed.

It happened back in 2022, but the Civilian Office of Police Accountability just released the videos.

Cameras show Raymond Comer walk into a parked car on West Adams Street.

COPA blurred the other people and license plates in the video.

Police say they responded after seeing someone with a gun.

One of the officers fired into the car.

Comer later pleaded guilty to gun possession. He has since sued the officer and the department for excessive force.

Months later, that same officer fatally shot Reginald Clay, Jr.

The Chicago Police Board has recommended that officer be fired.